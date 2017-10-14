This Might Be The Best Marvel V DC Fan Trailer We’ve Ever Seen

There’s always a desire to see the heroes of DC and Marvel go at it, and this new fan trailer brings that battle to stunning life.

The Marvel Vs DC Ultimate Edition trailer was created by DeathStreak007 and merges footage from a variety of films to make it all work. You can see clips from Man of Steel, Avengers, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Captain America: Civil War, and it comes together in a pretty convincing way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer proposes the main conflict is between Batman and the Avengers, with the Marvel superteam taking the place of Superman in BvS. The Avengers have caused quite a bit of damage over the years, so it’s not like that is that big a reach.

Batman and Iron Man are the first to meet, with the heavy armored version of Batman from BvS calling out Iron Man. This moment is just about perfect, as the footage of Iron Man flying through the sky has the same color palette, making it really feel like it is from the same film.

There’s plenty of amazing moments, including the throwdown that pits Superman against Captain America. It utilizes Superman’s “Stay Down! If I wanted it you’d be dead already” line from BvS and pairs it with Cap’s “I could do this all day” from Captain America: Civil War.

Plenty of other awesome pairings are featured, including Hulk’s giant kick that sends Superman flying into cars (Man of Steel), Falcon shooting his pistols as Wonder Woman deflects them with her shield, and Batman’s hail of bullets from the Batwing bouncing off of Black Panther’s suit.

All of this is capped off with a great sequence that shows Superman unloading his heat vision against the Avengers, as Iron Man, Vision, and Thor all fire their own blasts to counter it. It’s an amazing visual, and the resulting overload causes some, well, you’ll just have to watch the trailer.

You can find the full trailer in the video above, and for more of DeathStreak007’s work, you can head to his Youtube page.