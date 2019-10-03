Birds of Prey: Best Look Yet at New Costumes

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated Birds of Prey movie finally arrived online earlier this week, delivering on the promise of wild action, bright colors, and fantastic costume design. From Black Canary to Huntress, all of the women in this Harley Quinn team-up are clad head-to-toe in totally unique costumes, inspired by the comics but also brand new for the film. The costume and production design of Birds of Prey has been a selling point from the get-go, and now we finally get to see them in action.

Of course, it’s hard to get a real good look at all the new costumes during the actual trailer, considering everyone is moving pretty much all the time. Fortunately, Warner Bros. and DC are offering a close-up look at a few of the outfits at New York Comic Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “main” costumes for each of the five main Birds of Prey characters — Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) — are on display at the DC Booth at NYCC this weekend. So we snapped a few photos of the full costumes for everyone to enjoy.

Check them out:

Harley Quinn

Black Canary

Huntress

Cassandra Cain

Renee Montoya