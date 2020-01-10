Birds Of Prey: Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Diamonds Music Video Released

Just days after the artwork for the new single was revealed, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have released the official music video for album art for “Diamonds,” their upcoming song on the Birds of Prey‘s soundtrack. The funhouse and vaudeville themed video is intercut with plenty of action footage from the upcoming DC Film, featuring moments that include Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell). Along with the feature film, the soundtrack for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released on February 7. You can watch the music video for “Diamonds” in the player above!

The duo’s collaboration was teased late last year, when both women shared behind-the-scenes photos for the “Diamonds” music video. Musician and rapper Doja Cat also teased her involvement on the soundtrack, with a track called “Boss Bitch.” Considering the popularity of the Suicide Squad soundtrack – and the fact that it’s lead single, Twenty-One Pilots’ “Heathens,” is still played on the radio to this day – it will be interesting to see what the Birds soundtrack has in store.

Additional songs set to appear on the Birds of Prey soundtrack include Halsey’s “Experiment on Me,” “Smile” by Maisie Peters, and “Joke’s On You” by Charlotte Lawrence. A multitude of other female artists are also on the list, including Lauren Jauregui, Summer Walker, and Whipped Cream.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays Dinah Lance/Black Canary in the film, is also listed on the soundtrack with a cover of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”. It’s been hinted almost since day one that Birds of Prey‘s version of Canary would borrow from her DC You backstory as a rock star, and now we know that we can definitely expect her singing within the film itself.

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely alliance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they join forces against one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

