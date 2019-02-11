‘Birds of Prey’ Working Title Gets an Official Logo

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is several weeks into production, and we have a new example of the film’s unique sense of style.

A photo of one of Birds of Prey‘s production notices has made its way online, which showcases a logo made out of the film’s working title, Fox Force Five. The logo shows three Fs inside of a heart, which happens to also look like an outline of Harley Quinn wearing pigtails.

The logo for Birds Of Prey’s Code Name “Fox Force Five” on the WB Lot pic.twitter.com/4Jpe1VTk5O — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) February 4, 2019

These working title logos are somewhat commonplace with films, with Wonder Woman 1984 getting a delightfully retro one when it filmed last year. And considering the punk-rock aesthetic that Birds showcased with its production teaser, this sort of unofficial logo certainly makes sense.

Birds of Prey will follow Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) joining forces, as they try to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The film, which will be directed by Cathy Yan, is certainly looking to be a one-of-a-kind entry in the DC Extended Universe.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.