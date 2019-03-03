‘Birds of Prey’ Set Photos Tease Carnival Scene

The latest set photos for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) could be teasing a fun ride.

A new series of set photos have made their way online, which appear to show a carnival scene being set up for the DC Extended Universe film’s production. You can check them out below.

A new filming location for Birds of Prey. It teases a carnival scene. pic.twitter.com/vdCRBwYW71 — Birds of Prey (@BirdsofPreyDC) March 3, 2019

There’s no telling exactly what context this carnival setting could be used in Birds of Prey, and which of the ensemble of characters might appear in it. But given the movie’s unique sensibility – and the fact that a lot of Harley Quinn’s iconography is associated with the carnival scene – there certainly are a lot of possibilities.

“She is incredibly intelligent; she is a psychiatrist, but she’s also incredibly silly and immature, and that balance between kind of sanity and madness, fun and frivolity and real intelligence, heart, was such a fun thing to be able play with,” screenwriter Christina Hodson told ComicBook.com. “Harley takes that to the next level: she’s a little bit of everything, and to be able to write a character like that is amazing. It’s such a fun set of crayons to be coloring with. So I love her, but I also love what Margot brought to that character. And working with Margot on the character and on the story for the last three years has been a dream come true really.”

Birds of Prey will follow a team-up between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they join forces to help Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) escape the vicious crime lord, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). While the film is expected to be a sort of twist on the Birds of Prey comics, fans can safely expect a lot of DC Comics surprises.

“I’m super excited about the cast, about the characters,” Hodson said in a previous interview. “And it’s really fun and different and honestly, I think aside from the fact that, obviously, the studio would like me to not say anything, I think it’s fun not to say anything yet because that means there’s going to be whole bunch of fun little surprises for fans and for new people to the DC universe to discover.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.