‘Birds of Prey’ Rumored to Begin Filming in January

It sounds like DC’s Birds of Prey film could be getting off the ground in a matter of no time.

A new report from Geeks Worldwide suggests that the upcoming DC Extended Universe venture could begin filming on January 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. While it’s unclear if this report is true, it does track to an extent, making it DC’s next film to enter production after the Joker origin movie.

After being announced back in 2016, Birds of Prey has made some major strides in recent months, most notably in the announcement of some of the film’s roster. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain, and Renee Montoya will be joining Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in the film.

With that announcement seeming to confirm who will make up the Birds of Prey, and DC Films‘ panel at San Diego Comic-Con just days away, DC fans will surely begin to speculate about who could play those roles. Thankfully, according to Robbie, the film’s casting will try to be as diverse as it can be.

“Yep, yes exactly, real life isn’t so one specific images,” said Robbie. “We’ve got to reflect that onscreen.”

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan, and produced by Robbie alongside Kroll & Co Entertainment’s Sue Kroll and Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless. A version of the script was penned by Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

Are you excited to see Birds of Prey become a reality? Let us know what you think in the comments below.