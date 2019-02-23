‘Birds of Prey’: New Look at Harley Quinn and Cassandra Cain

Photos from the set of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) offer new looks at Margot Robbie as Harley and Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.

It seems Harley and Cassie are in need of supplies as the shots show them coming out of a grocery store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

📸 Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn & Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain on the “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn )” set in Los Angeles on February 21, 2019✨ pic.twitter.com/2bdD8PpW7E — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) February 21, 2019

Robbie debuted as Harley, the Joker’s twisted love, in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Basco debuts as Cassandra Cain in Birds of Prey. In the DC Universe, Cassie took on the mantle of Batgirl before transitioning into the persona of Black Bat. Following the New 52 reboot of DC Comics, Cassie was reintroduced as Orphan.

Birds of Prey will also introduce to the DC Extended Universe Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, the founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. Ewan MacGregor and Chris Messina play the villains Black Mask and Victor Zsasz, respectively.

Cathy Han is directing the Birds of Prey movie from a script written by Christina Hodson.

Hodson has previously explained the appeal of these characters.

“I just fell in love with Harley,” Hodson said of the character. “She makes me laugh, but she also makes me cry…She’s got such emotional depth that is completely contrasted by this light, superficial, fun exterior. Even in the comics when she is at her best, she’s doing something bad — and when she’s at her worst she’s doing something good. And that makes her so interesting and so much more real because that’s what people are like in real life. Very few people are just purely heroic or purely villainous, and she is this wonderful balance of everything.

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer. She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Are you excited about the Birds of Prey movie? Let us know in the comments!

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) opens in theaters on February 7, 2020.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5th, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.