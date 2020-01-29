Birds of Prey: Post Credits Scene Confirmed

In a little over a week, audiences will be flocking to the movie theater to check out Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The DC Extended Universe film already has quite a lot of hype around it, with early reactions calling it an action-packed, feminist delight. As the film’s release date grows closer and closer, there are quite a lot of questions that fans are still raising — including whether or not it has some sort of post-credits scene. Given all of the ways Birds of Prey is already subverting the conventions of the superhero world – including being the first female-fronted ensemble in the genre – it was unclear if it would have some sort of after-credits sting. Luckily, ComicBook.com can confirm that there is something to stick around for in Birds of Prey‘s credits, although we definitely won’t spoil what it is.

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely alliance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) in a colorful take on Gotham City. The film also stars Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask, and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz.

While Birds of Prey‘s ensemble certainly leaves a lot of potential for potential sequels or spinoffs, audiences will be curious to see how all of that fits into the ever-evolving world of DC films.

“Honestly, a lot of it is DC itself [being] the ones overseeing [the franchise],” the film’s screenwriter, Christina Hodson, revealed to ComicBook.com at a recent press event. “Obviously, there’s been a change in leadership there. [President of DC Films] Walter Hamada really knows what he’s doing. He’s so good at his job. And he has a real love for these characters and for this material, so it’s looking to him more than anything. And obviously, with a lot of us, we’ve gotten to know each other, especially the writers, we all have friends now, which is lovely. We read each other’s stuff and help each other. But yeah, mostly it’s going through Walter and DC.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released on February 7th. Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.