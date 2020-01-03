Final Birds of Prey Trailer Reportedly Coming Soon

We’re a little over a month away from the release of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and DC fans are eager to see exactly what the film has in store. Luckily, it sounds like they won’t have to wait long to find out. According to a new report from TrailerTrack, a new and “final” trailer for Birds of Prey has been rated by the Consumer Protection BC, signifying that it could be hitting theaters sometime soon. The listing reveals that the trailer will be 2 minutes and 22 seconds long, and will feature “two instances of coarse language”.

This comes after a teaser that was released exclusively in theaters with IT CHAPTER TWO, a full trailer released this past October, and a teaser during last month’s Game Awards.

Birds of Prey will follow a team-up between Harley, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they join forces against one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed in a previous interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” director Cathy Yan revealed during a panel appearance. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.