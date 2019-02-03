New ‘Birds of Prey’ Set Photo Teases Roller Derby Confrontation

Production is in full swing for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and Warner Bros. has already provided fans their first look at the superheroes who will take the fight to Black Mask in the upcoming DC Comics film.

A brand new photo from the set of Birds of Prey reveals what could be one of the action-packed set pieces from the film, showing a lot of the women hitting the rink for some roller derby action. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This photo is right in step with comments made by Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie, who originally pitched the film to the studio as a “girl gang” movie that should be unlike anything we’ve seen in the superhero genre.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said to Collider. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

The movie will see fan-favorite characters like Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) team up with Robbie’s Quinn to take on Ewan McGregor as the classic Batman villain Black Mask, aided by the deadly assassin Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina).

Birds of Prey appears to be digging deep into classic DC Comics lore, but the talented cast and their characters won’t be the only extent. Script writer Christina Hodson previously spoke with Comic Book Movie about the film and spoke about the many surprises in store for the die hard fans.

“Our cast is awesome. Most of it has leaked, so you already know who’s playing who. I’m super excited about the cast, about the characters,” said Hodson. “And it’s really fun and different and honestly, I think aside from the fact that, obviously, the studio would like me to not say anything, I think it’s fun not to say anything yet because that means there’s going to be whole bunch of fun little surprises for fans and for new people to the DC universe to discover.”

Fans will learn more when Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) premieres in theaters on February 7, 2020.