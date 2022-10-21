Dwayne Johnson Says He Only Has One Shot With Black Adam to Make Superhero Fans Happy

Warner Bros. and DC Comics are going through some big changes since their recent merger with Discovery. CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of upcoming films that he doesn't deem financially viable like Batgirl, and he's also looking to find a Kevin Feige type boss for their DC Films imprint. One of the next films to get released from the studio will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson knows how much of a risk the film is and he has even come out and said that he has one shot with the film. During a recent interview with Total Film, the actor revealed where his head is at with the film being so close to release.

"After being in this business for many years, Black Adam is a once-in-a-career character," Johnson told the Magazine. "I realise, going in, you've got one shot, and the pressure's on. You've got to dive headfirst into the fire. Because, also, the superhero genre has been busted wide open in the greatest of ways in our business, and has been responsible for some of the greatest movies ever made. So that's the measuring stick [you're judged against]."

Johnson also seems to think that one of his DC Comics colleagues is also a once of a time opportunity in his respective role. During San Diego Comic-Con Dwayne Johnson got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting Black Adam, where he revealed that he thinks that Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

The film is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st!

