‘Black Lightning’ Powers Up In “Dark Matter of My Brain” Photos

The CW has released new photos for the upcoming premiere of its latest superhero series, Black Lightning.

Set to debut on Tuesday, January 16th at 9/8c after The Flash, Black Lightning will follow Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams,) a family man and high school principal with a secret. Nine years ago, he was a superhero with the gift of being able to harness and control electricity which he used to keep the streets of his hometown safe as the vigilante named Black Lightning. While Pierce may have thought his vigilante years were behind him, but when his daughters find themselves in trouble with the city’s gang, the One Hundred, Pierce will find himself called to be a hero again.

The photos, which you can check out in our gallery, provide a better look at some of the main characters of the show as well as a good look at Pierce suited up as Black Lightning. Nafessa Williams plays Jefferson’s daughter Anissa Pierce while China Anne McClain plays his younger daughter, Jennifer. James Remar plays Peter Gambi, one of Jefferson’s oldest friends who happens to know his secret vigilante identity and Marvin “Krondon” Jones III rounds out the main cast as gang leader and Black Lightning’s archenemy Tobias White.

Executive producer and writer Salim Akil will direct the pilot episode and has previously said that he would like to see Black Lightning bring the same hope and inspiration to audiences that the original comic book — the first stand-alone title for an African American DC Comics hero — gave to him as a child.

“I knew way too much about the world as a young boy growing up in Richmond, California,” Akil said. “I was no stranger to death, hopelessness or the feeling that no one cared about what was happening in my life. Comics were a great way for me to escape. I was about 13 when Black Lightning was created, and finally there was a black superhero that gave a damn about our neighborhood and our lives. Resurrecting him at a time in our society when a sense of hope is lacking…Black Lightning will be that hope.”

Black Lightning debuts on Tuesday, January 16th at 9/8c on The CW.