‘Black Lightning’: “Master Lowry” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Book of Consequences: Master Lowry”, the third episode of Black Lightning‘s second season.

As you can see in the photos in our gallery below, the episode will see Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) meeting with Perenna (Erika Alexander), a therapist with telepathic abilities who is trying to help the youngest Pierce daughter acclimate to her new powers. Jennifer’s struggle with her abilities is something that McClain spoke about with reporters during a recent set visit.

“Part of her feels like she should step up, but that’s also why she’s so made that she has powers,” McClain said. “‘Cause she’s like, ‘I shouldn’t feel like this. I shouldn’t feel forced to step up because my sister has fully accepted it… I shouldn’t feel like this. I’m sixteen.’ But I definitely think that part of her feels that way. She feels the responsibility to step up, put her suit on, and get her butt out there and help. And she will, eventually.”

Meanwhile, the episode’s title alludes to the arrival of Major Lowry, the new principal who will be taking over for Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) at Garfield High. The storyline will tackle the “white savior” complex directly, in keeping with the show’s track record of handling social issues.

“When we can see each other, then we can see, oh, how much we are the same, and there is that bridge that we can walk over,” producer Mara Brock Akil explained during San Diego Comic-Con. “TV chiefs are selecting only one type of person, or two or three types of people. All representation matters in the spirit of, we need to see everybody. We need to also see the groups of people, or the types of people, who are often left out of the narrative. I think that’s why we say, Black representation matters, or LGBTQ, because these groups have been left out. Or characters who are paralyzed. It starts to grow in the fiction. They constantly get left out of the narrative, and we need to bring everybody in the narrative.”

“But also doing it honestly,” series creator Salim Akil added. “I’m not trying to be Kumbaya. The shit that I want to say, I want it to be real. I want people to have real representation. It’s like me having a conversation with a Native American about slavery, that Native American is gonna look at me like, ‘What the f— are you talkin’ about?’ Yes, no, that was horrible! But, my people don’t even exist hardly anymore. So, it’s all in degrees, and I think it’s time that we start talking about this.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Book of Consequences: Master Lowry” airs October 23rd.