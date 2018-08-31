‘Black Lightning’ Season 2 Poster Released

The CW has released a new poster for the upcoming second season of Black Lightning.

The new poster, which you can check out below, has a cool almost 1970s vibe to it and features Black Lightning (Cress Williams) looming large and ready to take on anything while his family appears in front of him. Also featured is his nemesis, Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) while the city of Freeland appears in the background, all of it brought together with the tag “High Voltage Action”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Two times the electricity. Season 2 of #BlackLightning premieres Tuesday, October 9 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/r9AFOhe841 — Black Lightning (@blacklightning) August 29, 2018

That “high voltage action” is likely to include more metahumans for Black Lightning to deal with. Executive producer and showrunner Salim Akil told reporters at San Diego Comic-Con last month that fans can expect more metahumans to appear in Freeland.

“You know, one of the things I was saying about the upcoming season is that we’re doing is I want to give a nod to comic books in a stronger way,” Akil told reporters at Comic Con. “The first four episodes are called ‘The Book of Consequences: The Rise of the Greenlight Babies.’”

Greenlight, of course, was introduced in season one and gave its users super powers — at least for short periods of time. It has ties to the same scientific experiments that created Black Lightning and other metahumans decades before…and disproportionately, drug users are likely to end up on the wrong side of the law.

Creating a new community for himself should play to what makes Tobias so interesting — and so tortured — on the show. As an albino Black man, Jones has said in the past that Tobias feels like he has no real community. He has expressed racist sentiments against black people, but finds no acceptance from anybody else, either. Creating more “friends” could make a lot of sense for a character who struggles with being more or less alone in the world — especially after so many of his inner circle did not survive the first season.

“He struggles a lot with self love and love from outside sources,” Jones said. “We saw who he loves, we saw what he loves and he lost what he loves. And that was his community, Joey Toledo and Tory his sister, that’s his community. He has a few cats that he know, he work through that he likes maybe. But those aren’t people that he really loves, the Syonide of course and now Syonide is the only one left and he pretty much raised her groomed her from baby. He’s a lonely guy, the character Tobias Whale is a lonely guy. He’s always by himself, he’s always drinking.”

Black Lightning returns to The CW in October. The series airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of The Flash.