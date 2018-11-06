‘Black Lightning’: Tobias Puts Pressure on Khalil in “The Book of Blood: Chapter One”

The relationship between Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III) and Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) gets more complicated in the official synopsis for “The Book of Blood Chapter One,” released today by The CW.

The episode will air next week, on November 13.

“I don’t think Tobias trusts anyone,” Jones told reporters during a recent visit to the set of Black Lightning. “The only person he did trust was his sister. In some ways, he trusted Syonide, truly, but I don’t think that he was exempt from killing her if he had to. If he had to. His sister was the only person in his world that he trusted. Truth. Everyone else is a pawn in the game. Everyone else.”

Failing his sister and Syonide, Jones admitted that Tobias managed to make himself trust Lala — but Khalil, he pointed out, is not Lala. He isn’t hard, he hasn’t got the experience, and ultimately Tobias really does not have his respect as much as he has Khalil hostage.

“He lost everything. That’s what you gotta remember. Tobias lost everything. I know it’s great because he gained the briefcase. Everybody wants to know what’s in the briefcase. But the cost of that was everything. I think that’s the part where I don’t think we’ve even gotten to the full layers of that this season just yet. The ideas that he’s lost everything. He lost it all. He doesn’t have anything left. That’s why he’s clinging to Khalil so much. Khalil’s not one of his own, though.”

For his part, Jordan Calloway, the actor who plays Khalil, says that relationship will be put to the test quite a bit this season.

“Tobias, his reach and his influence on Khalil’s life is only as much as Khalil allows,” Calloway said. “Now you see Khalil trying to fight against that influence but also not even head up fight against that. You’ll see a lot of that crescendo. But you see him torn between ‘Ugh, I need to get out of here.’ He’s looking. He’s trying to navigate through the influences of Tobias, of Cyanide. It’s like ‘Yo, I know this ain’t safe. I know this is not cool.’”

You can check out the official synopsis below.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) work together investigating the hometown of a creepy man at the clinic and make a shocking discovery.

Meanwhile, with Syonide gone, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) puts an increasing amount of pressure on Khalil (Jordan Calloway) to help fill some of the void left in the organization.

China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Damon Gupton, Jordan Calloway and James Remar also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.