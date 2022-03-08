Blue Beetle: DC Comics Adds Bruna Marquezine and Belissa Escobedo To Cast





Blue Beetle‘s cast continues to grow with the additions of Bruna Marquezine and Belissa Escobedo. The Wrap reported that the two actresses would be joining the DC Comics project. Marquezine is slated to be Jaime Reyes’ love interest Penny in the film. Meanwhile, Escobedo is slated to play Jaime’s younger sister Milagros Reyes. It’s an exciting time for the superhero movie fronted by Xolo Maridueña. Just this week, Harvey Guillen has been reported as close to signing onto the project. There’s no word on who the actor would be playing yet. But, fans of Blue Beetle have been celebrating all over social media today. Now, that doesn’t mean the movie is dropping this year. In fact, the DC Comics film won’t hit the silver screen until August 18, 2023. Still, it feels like the project is hitting overdrive ahead of any live-action images.

Variety spoke to Maridueña about how Cobra Kai prepared him for this moment. It seems like the Netflix darling provided a stable foundation for this kind of leap with his career.

This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life,” Maridueña shared. “I’ve gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I’m in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I’m so excited for.”

Later on in that conversation, the star explained how big it would be for kids to see someone that looked like them on-screen.

“I don’t know how much I can speak on, but what I can speak on is the fact that the thing that is really going to shine in this movie is that the Latino experience is not a monolith,” the actor said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all story. Whether you speak zero Spanish or are fluent, you’re not more Latino than someone else. The reality is that you can come from whatever background and at the end of the day you’re all gonna come together for this mission or whatever it is. The familial togetherness is what makes us Latino and the fact that we’re gonna ride for each other, that’s what makes us Latino, not this language. Don’t get me wrong, there’s gonna be Spanish in the movie. We’re gonna speak Spanish; it’s gonna be how it feels at home, but Spanish isn’t the only reason for that.”

