DC Fans React to Brendan Fraser Joining ‘Doom Patrol’

There was big news about DC Universe‘s upcoming Doom Patrol live-action series today. Looney Tunes: Back in Action and George of the Jungle star Brendan Fraser was cast as the voice of Robotman in the series.

According to the report from Deadline, Fraser will take over the role from Jake Micheals who is playing the Robotman character on another DC Universe series, Titans, which feeds into Doom Patrol.

ComicBook.com

A former race car driver, Cliff Steele was in a horrific accident that left his body uninhabitable, but his brain was saved by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder and now, Cliff lives on in a powerful robotic body. Kelsey Grammar is reportedly in talks to play Dr. Caulder.

Fraser will provide the voice for Robotman as well as appear in flashback scenes featuring Cliff Steele. For the physical part of the character, Riley Shanahan has been cast in the role and will provide the physical performance in a full-body costume.

The original Doom Patrol was created by Arnold Drake and Bob Haney in 1963. The team originally consisted of The Chief, Robotman, Elasti-Girl, and Negative Man. The title was recently relaunched as the flagship for DC’s Young Animal imprint and, written by My Chemical Romance front man Gerard Way, the title has received critical acclaim and some commercial success.

For DC fans, though, the announcement of Fraser’s casting is exciting news. The response on Twitter has been overwhelmingly positive, with some fans even noting that Fraser’s role as the voice of Robotman is the primary reason they will be tuning in when the show debuts on the upcoming streaming service sometime in 2019. Others have remarked how happy they are simply to see Fraser join the DC family.

Titans will launch on the DC streaming service this fall. Next year will see Young Justice: Outsiders, Swamp Thing, the animated Harley Quinn series, and Doom Patrol.

