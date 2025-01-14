Creature Commandos Star Addresses DCU Future After Character’s Surprising Demise

Play video

One of the most exciting and unique aspects of the newly launched DC Universe from DC Studios is the fact that actors will cross over between animated and live-action projects. With Creature Commandos launching the franchise, a lot of fans are wondering if and when the characters from that show will pop up in live-action formats, hoping to see those actors transition their voice roles into on-screen performances. Unfortunately for some of the show’s stars, there were characters who didn’t make it through the first season of Creature Commandos, leaving their potential DCU futures a little murky. WARNING: Spoilers for Creature Commandos ahead…

Videos by ComicBook.com

One example is Maria Bakalova, who is starting to become one of James Gunn’s frequent collaborators. After voicing Cosmo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Bakalova was cast in Creature Commandos as Princess Ilana, a character created just for the series. In a surprising twist, Ilana was killed at the very end of the Creature Commandos season finale, after being revealed as the true villain behind the show’s events.

So does that mean Bakalova is done with the DCU for good? There’s a lot of backstory to explore with the Princess, given that she’s a new character, not to mention the fact that Bakalova could always take on another role in the franchise moving forward (Sean Gunn is already playing three characters). Ahead of the Creature Commandos finale, ComicBook spoke with Bakalova about her future with the budding franchise.

“I’m trying to take it one step at a time, because you never know what’s going to happen at the end,” Bakalova told us. “My dream is to be able to work with James again and again and again, do the rest of my life. I do want to be a part of this new DC universe, because knowing that he is behind it. I just have incredibly big hopes for it, and Creature Commandos is evidence of that.

“I mean, if I’m able to play this character in the future, I will definitely do it. If I’m able to play something else with James in charge, I will definitely do it. It’s really my dream to just be a part of this team.”

It sounds like, if it were up to her, there would be no end to Bakalova’s time with the DCU. Given how much James Gunn likes to work with his repeat cast members, it seems like the chances are high for Bakalova to return at some point down the line. Just don’t bet on Princess Ilana coming back with her.

The entire first season of Creature Commandos is now streaming on Max.