Creature Commandos: Benjamin Byron Davis Eager to Play Villain Rupert Thorne in Live-Action

It may only have been in flashbacks, but beloved Batman villain Rupert Thorne is already a part of the budding DC Universe. The character appeared in the sixth episode of James Gunn’s Creature Commandos series, popping up as a part of Doctor Phosphorus’ backstory. This edition of the notorious mobster is voiced by Benjamin Byron Davis, and fans are already hoping he might get the chance to reprise the role in live-action at some point.

One important thing to remember about this new DCU is that actors will be carried over between formats. The same people voicing characters in animated projects will likely be reprising them in live-action movies or shows, and vice versa. That leaves a potential opportunity for Davis to pop back up as Rupert Thorne when this iteration of Gotham City stars coming together.

Ahead of the new Creature Commandos on Thursday, Davis spoke to ComicBook about his new take on Thorne, and asked about his desire to continue the character moving forward.

“Rupert would be an interesting frame to inhabit, and I certainly would be delighted,” Davis told us. “I have no idea, if I did I’d have to say the exact same thing, but I have no idea about what comes next. I am just delighted to be of any service whatsoever. The idea that I get to be even a tiny little piece of this playground that has been part of my imagination, part of my artistic growth… Those of us that grew up reading comics; there are sophisticated narratives happening in that form that I think would surprise a lot of people that don’t know. So it was a big part of my growth as a person.

“So the fact that I get to, thanks to James, be part of even a small little corner of Gotham City, or a small little corner of the DC Universe is remarkable to me. So being able to inhabit him physically would be phenomenal. I’m six and a half feet tall, so I like the idea that he could be formidable.”

At this time, there has been no indication as to whether or not Rupert Thorne will pop up in another DC Universe project. The only Batman project is an adaptation of Batman: Brave and the Bold, but that doesn’t have a release date just yet. That said, the Clayface movie from Mike Flanagan could provide an opportunity for more Thorne, depending on what direction that film takes with its titular character.

Creature Commandos is now streaming on Max.