Arrowverse Stars Share “Crisis on Earth-X” Behind-The-Scenes Photos

The four-part Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Earth-X” kicked off tonight and while fans were getting their first look at the evil Earth-X versions of the heroes they know and love, cast members from The CW superhero shows were taking to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos.

From fun candid shots of the cast relaxing on set, playing around between takes, and chilling with crew to action shots that gives insight to how the massive crossover came together, cast members from Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, and Supergirl shared some great photos with fans — including one truly fantastic tease from a surprising face that revealed itself during the second hour of the crossover.

So read on for “Crisis on Earth-X” behind the scenes photos, but warning: the final slide is a spoiler for the second hour of the crossover.

Heroes or Kings?

Echo Kellum, who plays Curtis/Mr. Terrific on Arrow, was so excited about the crossover that he shared this fun photo of himself and Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) in costume on the set of STAR Labs with a fun crown filter. Even Candice Patton (Iris West) got a crown!

That Feeling When

When “Crisis on Earth-X” got a few hours away from airing, Kellum took to Twitter again to share another behind-the-scenes photo, this time of Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz (White Canary) flashing finger guns in a candid photo on set.

Lots of Leather

Legends of Tomorrow actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Amaya/Vixen) shared a photo from the Legends’ Waverider set of herself with Arrow‘s Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum,) Legends‘ Zari (Tala Ashe,) and Freedom Fighters‘ The Ray (Russell Tovey) showing off their leather-based costumes, even though Zari was rocking her casual look — leather jacket and jeans.

Stunts in stilettos

Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz (Sara Lance/White Canary) got ready for the crossover’s first night by sharing a short video clip showing her doing stunts in heels, giving fans a peek at some of her own Nazi-fighting skills.

Friends of the Waverider

Friends on the waverider. See you tonight #CrisisOnEarthX pic.twitter.com/zs7HatltMj — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) November 27, 2017

Of course, Lotz couldn’t contain her excitement to just one tweet. She also shared a fun candid photo of the various Arrowverse actors hanging out and being silly on the set of the Waverider.

Director spotlight

With our Supergirl director @larryteng! Hope you’re enjoy the crossover so far ! pic.twitter.com/sXfzExtbso — Candice Patton (@candicekp) November 28, 2017

The Flash‘s Candice Patton took a moment during the first hour of the crossover to share a couple of photos of herself and other cast members with Larry Teng, director of the Supergirl hour of “Crisis on Earth-X”. Teng himself also was on Twitter sharing some fun behind-the-scenes information, like how his very first industry job having been on Titanic and how directing for the crossover allowed him to work with Victor Garber (Martin Stein) again.

A huge reveal

Been holding on to this one. #Arrow #CrisisOnEarthX #Tommy A post shared by Colin Donnell (@colindonnell) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:30pm PST

Perhaps the biggest behind-the-scenes moment shared by the Arrowverse cast tonight came from Colin Donnell, who played Tommy Merlyn in Arrow’s first season. Donnell shared a photo of himself on Instagram tonight next to his dressing room’s sign that revealed his role in “Crisis on Earth-X” — the Earth-X version of the late Tommy Merlyn!

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27th and 28th beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.