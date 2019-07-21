“Crisis on Infinite Earths”: LaMonica Garrett to Play the Anti-Monitor

The Arrowverse is recruiting a familiar face to play its biggest foe yet. As part of this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that LaMonica Garrett would be portraying the Anti-Monitor in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. Garrett currently also plays The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor’s brother, across The CW’s network of shows. You can check out concept art of Garrett in the costume below.

In the comics, the Anti-Monitor is an absurdly-powerful and evil cosmic being, who controls the Antimatter Universe. Throughout the “Crisis” storyline, the Anti-Monitor sets his fury across the positive matter Multiverse, and goes toe-to-toe with his brother in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Garrett’s version of The Monitor was introduced in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, and popped up again in one way or another across the season finales of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. On Arrow, in particular, The Monitor warned Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) of his impending death, and tasked him with preventing the “Crisis” that is to come.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” Garrett told ComicBook.com last year. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

“I immediately, Anti-Monitor, Psycho-Pirate, Pariah, you just start thinking of all these names…so that’s when I went and looked, and saw who is already in place, and who they would have to introduce to bring on the big picture,” Garrett added. “And that was fun part for me too, ’cause you know, as a fan, as a comic book fan, that’s where I would hope it would go to.”

Are you excited to see Garrett bring the Anti-Monitor to life in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will air across five nights of programming in late 2019 and early 2020.