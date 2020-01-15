How to Watch All of Crisis on Infinite Earths for Free

Tonight marks an epic and bittersweet occasion for DCTV fans, as The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover officially comes to a close. The epic event provided viewers with more twists and turns than a roller coaster, as wells as a litany of cameos and unexpected team-ups. If you didn’t get to catch the event as it was airing – or you want to relive the magic again – you’re in luck. All five episodes of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” – as well as the Crisis: Aftermath aftershow that aired after Parts 1 and 3- will be available to stream for free on The CW’s website and mobile app beginning Wednesday, January 15th. You do not need a cable subscription or login to watch the episodes, and only need to endure an occasional commercial break.

It’s unclear exactly how long “Crisis” will be available to watch on The CW’s website in its entirety, as the network regularly only hosts the five most recent episodes of their original shows. But given how complicated the streaming rights have become for the Arrowverse’s array of shows, this might be your best (and most cost-effective) way to check it out.

As with past seasons, Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow are all expected to head to Netflix later this year, roughly eight days after their respective season finales air. Batwoman, on the other hand, is set to have a streaming home on the upcoming HBO Max service, which will launch in May. This means that anyone hoping to (legally) binge-watch “Crisis” in its entirety will need both a Netflix and HBO Max subscription, or else they’ll miss out on Part 2 of the event.

“Crisis” follows an alliance between the characters of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, as they serve as the multiverse’s last defense against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). In the process, fans have been treated to a wide array of epic cameos, including Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Batman‘s Robert Wuhl, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, the cast of DC Universe’s Titans and Doom Patrol, Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott and Dina Meyer, Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, and Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

“I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths,” crossover producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last year. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things.”

