Here’s What Brandon Routh Could Look Like as Kingdom Come Superman

The first details around the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover are beginning to fall into place, including the surprising news that Brandon Routh will be portraying a Kingdom Come iteration of Superman. While it might be a while until we see Routh in costume, some pretty awesome fanart has helped fans imagine what that could look like. A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, showcases Routh in a black, grey, and red version of the iconic costume.

Routh’s return as Superman – after previously playing the character in 2005’s Superman Returns – was announced during this month’s San Diego Comic-Con, with the Kingdom Come of it all being revealed a day later.

The iconic Mark Waid and Alex Ross miniseries imagined an older, darker take on the Man of Steel, whose faith in humanity and their reliance on superheroes ultimately gets destroyed. He ultimately retreats to the Fortress of Solitude, returning to reform the Justice League many years later. They construct a prison to gather up the newer, more violent superheroes that have popped up in his absence, which creates a war between the two factions of heroes.

Kingdom Come Superman has popped up throughout the canon several times in the years since, ultimately last being seen in a 2015 issue of Convergence. In the years since Kingdom Come first debuted in 1996, that take on Superman has become a favorite amongst DC fans, with many eager to see the character adapted to the big screen in some way.

There’s currently no indication of how Routh’s older Superman will factor into “Crisis”, but it sounds like he will play just one part in what’s already shaping up to be an iconic event.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Arrow producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com at SDCC. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will debut across Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman later this year, and will wrap up in early 2020.