Crisis on Infinite Earths Showrunner Marc Guggenheim Comments on That Epic DCEU Cameo

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” officially drew to a close tonight, and it gave fans some cameos and crossovers that they never knew they needed. Part 4 of the installment was definitely the case, with a long-awaited and epic meeting between two characters from TV and the DCEU. Major spoilers for Part 4 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below! Only look if you want to know! Midway through Crisis’ fourth hour, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) made a journey through a new Speed Force — and came face-to-face with Ezra Miller‘s version of the Scarlet Speedster in the process. The moment has been celebrated and hyped about by fans ever since the episode aired, and even crossover showrunner Marc Guggenheim is surprised by how it went down. Guggenheim took to Twitter to respond to a fan asking “how many kidneys” it took to get the DCEU Flash on the series, and responded that he “literally had to grow two extra”.

I literally had to grow two extra. https://t.co/Y7a2lvchUk — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) January 15, 2020

The episode saw The Spectre (Stephen Amell) trying to help the Seven Paragons get out of the Vanishing Point, and potentially connect to the various corners of the universe through the Speed Force. He gave Barry Allen the ability to access the Speed Force in a unique way, and told him to use key memories and feelings to guide him through. This led Barry to STAR Labs, where he was met with…well, Barry Allen. The pair briefly exchanged compliments on each other’s suits, while DCEU Barry remarked that he wasn’t quite sure what was happening. He then faded away, remarking that he “told Victor this was possible”, a reference to his friendship with Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

With The Flash TV show debuting just days after Miller was cast in the DCEU all those years ago, the two different takes on the Scarlet Speedster have been talked about in the same breath for quite some time. Both played coy on the possibility of a crossover (especially considering the ever-evolving nature of the TV and movie universes), but have expressed positivity towards each other.

“I have yet to meet or speak with him.” Miller said during a panel appearance in 2019. “But we occasionally speak through the people who are asking these questions. And we say ‘Hi, Grant Gustin. I love you.’ So tell him that, when you see him.”

“Ezra is absolutely the more established actor in film, with the acting chops to back it up.” Gustin said in an Instagram post in 2017. “I’m excited to see what he does with Barry Allen/The Flash.”

