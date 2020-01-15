Stargirl’s Role in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Revealed

Since the announcement back in November that DC Universe’s Stargirl would also be headed to The CW with the Brec Bassinger-starring series debuting first on the streaming service before being broadcast on The CW the next day fans have wondered if Courtney Whitmore and her friends would become part of the Arrowverse. That question was answered tonight with the character’s network debut not in an episode of her own show but in the final hours of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Here’s how Stargirl made her Arrowverse debut.

Spoilers for the conclusion of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” beyond this point.

With the Multiverse reborn The CW’s existing shows heroes – Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning, the Legends and Team Arrow – all are now on Earth-Prime. But as we saw at the start of “Crisis” there are other worlds out there, too. In the last moments of the “Crisis” we see those worlds and it’s revealed that Earth-2 is back – with Stargirl as a hero on that world. Welcome to the Multiverse, Stargirl!

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The project focuses on the character that started executive producer Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” said Johns back when the series was announced. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

Stargirl will join an already-crowded lineup of DC shows on The CW, including The Flash and Batwoman, the network’s two biggest shows for same-day viewing. While Arrow will be gone before Stargirl ever debuts, the series will still share the airwaves with Supergirl, Black Lightning, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. A Superman and Lois TV pilot in the works, with an eye toward filming in the spring. Later this season, Arrow will try out a “backdoor pilot” episode for a spinoff series titled Green Arrow and the Canaries, starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, and Juliana Harkavy.