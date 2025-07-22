Dark Knight Batman and Christopher Reeve Superman 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Box Sets Are Up For Pre-Order

Sure, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy and Christopher Reeve’s Superman films have already been made available in 4K Blu-ray box sets, but they didn’t have the all-important Steelbook covers. Amazon is remedying that with two exclusive, limited edition, Christopher-only releases. What’s more, The Dark Knight edition comes with a fourth Steelbook that’s loaded with collectibles. Here’s the breakdown:

The Dark Knight Trilogy (4K Ultra HD Steelbooks + Blu-ray + Digital) / $129.99 / Launches September 9th pre-order on Amazon Order standard 4k Set

The set includes 3 film Steelbooks and a bonus Steelbook that contains lenticular cards, city billboard art cards, storyboards, the bat blueprint, the Gotham Times newspaper, and a certificate of authenticity. See legacy special features below.

Superman 5-Film Collection – Amazon Exclusive (4K Ultra HD Steelbooks + Blu-ray + Digital) / $129.99 / Launches September 2nd pre-order on amazon order standard 4k Set

The set includes Superman: The Movie (1978), Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut (1979-2006), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) on 4K Blu-ray in 4 movie poster Steelbook cases. See legacy special features below.

Superman: The Movie Special Features:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spangler

The Making of Superman – vintage featurette

Superman and the Mole-Men – vintage featurette

Super-Rabbit – 1943 WB cartoon

Snafuperman – 1944 WB cartoon

Stupor Duck – 1956 WB cartoon

TV Spot

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler

The Making of Superman II – 1980 TV Special

Superman’s Soufflé – Deleted scene

Fleischer Studios’ Superman vintage cartoons

First Flight

The Mechanical Monster

Billion Dollar Limited

The Arctic Giant

The Bulleteers

The Magnetic Telescope

Electric Earthquake

Volcano

Terror on the Midway

Theatrical trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Superman III

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler

The Making of Superman III – 1983 TV special

Deleted scenes

Save my baby

To the rescue

Making up

Going to see the boss

Hatching the plan

The con

Rooftop ski

Boss wants this to go

Superman honored

Gus’ speech

Hanging up on Brad

Theatrical trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Commentary by Mark Rosenthal

Superman 50th anniversary special – 1988 TV special

Deleted scenes

Clark’s morning

Jeremy’s letter

Superman’s visit

Nuclear Man’s prototype

Metropolis after hours

Lex ponders

Flying sequence (extended scene)

Battle in Smallville

Battle in the U.S.S.R.

Nuclear arms race

Superman’s sickness

Red alert

By my side

Lark and Lacy say goodbye

No borders

Theatrical trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Batman Begins Special Features:

The Dark Knight IMAX Prologue

Tankman Begins – a Batman Begins spoof

Batman – The Journey Begins: Concept, design, and development of the film and casting of the Bat himself.

Shaping Mind and Body: Observe Christian Bale’s transformation into the Batman

Gotham City Rises: Witness the Gotham City, the Batcave, Wayne Manor, and more.

Cape and Cowl: The development of the Batsuit.

Batman – The Tumbler: The reinvention of the Batmobile.

Path to Discovery: A look at the first week filming in remote Iceland locations.

Saving Gotham City: The development of miniatures, CGI, and effects for the monorail chase scene.

Reflections on Writing Batman Begins with David S. Goyer

Digital Batman: The effects you might’ve missed.

Batman Begins Stunts

Theatrical Trailer

The Dark Knight

Gotham Uncovered: Creation of a Scene: Director Christopher Nolan and creative directors unmask the incredible detail and planning behind the film, including stunt staging, filming in IMAX, the Batsuit and Batpod, and more.

Batman Tech: The incredible gadgets and tools

Batman Unmasked: The Psychology of the Dark Knight – Delve into the psyche of Bruce Wayne and the world of Batman through real-world psychotherapy

Gotham Tonight: 6 episodes of Gotham’s cable premier news program

The Galleries: The Joker Cards, concept art, poster art, production stills, trailers, and TV Spots

