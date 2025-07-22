When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

DC

Dark Knight Batman and Christopher Reeve Superman 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Box Sets Are Up For Pre-Order

Christopher Reeve and Christopher Nolan Superman and Batman films get Amazon exclusive 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Box sets. 

By

Comments  

Sure, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy and Christopher Reeve’s Superman films have already been made available in 4K Blu-ray box sets, but they didn’t have the all-important Steelbook covers. Amazon is remedying that with two exclusive, limited edition, Christopher-only releases. What’s more, The Dark Knight edition comes with a fourth Steelbook that’s loaded with collectibles. Here’s the breakdown:

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dark Knight Trilogy (4K Ultra HD Steelbooks + Blu-ray + Digital) / $129.99 / Launches September 9th

pre-order on Amazon
Order standard 4k Set

The set includes 3 film Steelbooks and a bonus Steelbook that contains lenticular cards, city billboard art cards, storyboards, the bat blueprint, the Gotham Times newspaper, and a certificate of authenticity. See legacy special features below.

Superman 5-Film Collection – Amazon Exclusive (4K Ultra HD Steelbooks + Blu-ray + Digital) / $129.99 / Launches September 2nd

pre-order on amazon
order standard 4k Set

The set includes Superman: The Movie (1978), Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut (1979-2006), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) on 4K Blu-ray in 4 movie poster Steelbook cases. See legacy special features below.

Superman: The Movie Special Features:

  • 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spangler
  • The Making of Superman – vintage featurette
  • Superman and the Mole-Men – vintage featurette
  • Super-Rabbit – 1943 WB cartoon
  • Snafuperman – 1944 WB cartoon
  • Stupor Duck – 1956 WB cartoon
  • TV Spot
  • Teaser Trailer
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut

  • 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
  • The Making of Superman II – 1980 TV Special
  • Superman’s Soufflé – Deleted scene
  • Fleischer Studios’ Superman vintage cartoons
  • First Flight
  • The Mechanical Monster
  • Billion Dollar Limited
  • The Arctic Giant
  • The Bulleteers
  • The Magnetic Telescope
  • Electric Earthquake
  • Volcano
  • Terror on the Midway
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Superman III

  • 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
  • The Making of Superman III – 1983 TV special
  • Deleted scenes
  • Save my baby
  • To the rescue
  • Making up
  • Going to see the boss
  • Hatching the plan
  • The con
  • Rooftop ski
  • Boss wants this to go
  • Superman honored
  • Gus’ speech
  • Hanging up on Brad
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

  • 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • Commentary by Mark Rosenthal
  • Superman 50th anniversary special – 1988 TV special
  • Deleted scenes
  • Clark’s morning
  • Jeremy’s letter
  • Superman’s visit
  • Nuclear Man’s prototype
  • Metropolis after hours
  • Lex ponders
  • Flying sequence (extended scene)
  • Battle in Smallville
  • Battle in the U.S.S.R.
  • Nuclear arms race
  • Superman’s sickness
  • Red alert
  • By my side
  • Lark and Lacy say goodbye
  • No borders
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Batman Begins Special Features:

  • The Dark Knight IMAX Prologue
  • Tankman Begins – a Batman Begins spoof
  • Batman – The Journey Begins: Concept, design, and development of the film and casting of the Bat himself.
  • Shaping Mind and Body: Observe Christian Bale’s transformation into the Batman
  • Gotham City Rises: Witness the Gotham City, the Batcave, Wayne Manor, and more.
  • Cape and Cowl: The development of the Batsuit.
  • Batman – The Tumbler: The reinvention of the Batmobile.
  • Path to Discovery: A look at the first week filming in remote Iceland locations.
  • Saving Gotham City: The development of miniatures, CGI, and effects for the monorail chase scene.
  • Reflections on Writing Batman Begins with David S. Goyer
  • Digital Batman: The effects you might’ve missed.
  • Batman Begins Stunts
  • Theatrical Trailer

The Dark Knight

  • Gotham Uncovered: Creation of a Scene: Director Christopher Nolan and creative directors unmask the incredible detail and planning behind the film, including stunt staging, filming in IMAX, the Batsuit and Batpod, and more.
  • Batman Tech: The incredible gadgets and tools
  • Batman Unmasked: The Psychology of the Dark Knight – Delve into the psyche of Bruce Wayne and the world of Batman through real-world psychotherapy
  • Gotham Tonight: 6 episodes of Gotham’s cable premier news program
  • The Galleries: The Joker Cards, concept art, poster art, production stills, trailers, and TV Spots

The Dark Knight Returns

  • The Batmobile: Witness all 5 Batmobiles together for the first in history
  • Ending the Knight: A look into how Christopher Nolan was able to bring an epic end to an already history-defining trilogy.
Tagged:
, ,

Next Article

Most Viewed