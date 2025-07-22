Dark Knight Batman and Christopher Reeve Superman 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Box Sets Are Up For Pre-Order

Sure, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy and Christopher Reeve’s Superman films have already been made available in 4K Blu-ray box sets, but they didn’t have the all-important Steelbook covers. Amazon is remedying that with two exclusive, limited edition, Christopher-only releases. What’s more, The Dark Knight edition comes with a fourth Steelbook that’s loaded with collectibles. Here’s the breakdown:
Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The Dark Knight Trilogy (4K Ultra HD Steelbooks + Blu-ray + Digital) / $129.99 / Launches September 9th
The set includes 3 film Steelbooks and a bonus Steelbook that contains lenticular cards, city billboard art cards, storyboards, the bat blueprint, the Gotham Times newspaper, and a certificate of authenticity. See legacy special features below.
Superman 5-Film Collection – Amazon Exclusive (4K Ultra HD Steelbooks + Blu-ray + Digital) / $129.99 / Launches September 2nd
The set includes Superman: The Movie (1978), Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut (1979-2006), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) on 4K Blu-ray in 4 movie poster Steelbook cases. See legacy special features below.
Superman: The Movie Special Features:
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spangler
- The Making of Superman – vintage featurette
- Superman and the Mole-Men – vintage featurette
- Super-Rabbit – 1943 WB cartoon
- Snafuperman – 1944 WB cartoon
- Stupor Duck – 1956 WB cartoon
- TV Spot
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles
Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
- The Making of Superman II – 1980 TV Special
- Superman’s Soufflé – Deleted scene
- Fleischer Studios’ Superman vintage cartoons
- First Flight
- The Mechanical Monster
- Billion Dollar Limited
- The Arctic Giant
- The Bulleteers
- The Magnetic Telescope
- Electric Earthquake
- Volcano
- Terror on the Midway
- Theatrical trailer
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles
Superman III
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
- The Making of Superman III – 1983 TV special
- Deleted scenes
- Save my baby
- To the rescue
- Making up
- Going to see the boss
- Hatching the plan
- The con
- Rooftop ski
- Boss wants this to go
- Superman honored
- Gus’ speech
- Hanging up on Brad
- Theatrical trailer
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Commentary by Mark Rosenthal
- Superman 50th anniversary special – 1988 TV special
- Deleted scenes
- Clark’s morning
- Jeremy’s letter
- Superman’s visit
- Nuclear Man’s prototype
- Metropolis after hours
- Lex ponders
- Flying sequence (extended scene)
- Battle in Smallville
- Battle in the U.S.S.R.
- Nuclear arms race
- Superman’s sickness
- Red alert
- By my side
- Lark and Lacy say goodbye
- No borders
- Theatrical trailer
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles
Batman Begins Special Features:
- The Dark Knight IMAX Prologue
- Tankman Begins – a Batman Begins spoof
- Batman – The Journey Begins: Concept, design, and development of the film and casting of the Bat himself.
- Shaping Mind and Body: Observe Christian Bale’s transformation into the Batman
- Gotham City Rises: Witness the Gotham City, the Batcave, Wayne Manor, and more.
- Cape and Cowl: The development of the Batsuit.
- Batman – The Tumbler: The reinvention of the Batmobile.
- Path to Discovery: A look at the first week filming in remote Iceland locations.
- Saving Gotham City: The development of miniatures, CGI, and effects for the monorail chase scene.
- Reflections on Writing Batman Begins with David S. Goyer
- Digital Batman: The effects you might’ve missed.
- Batman Begins Stunts
- Theatrical Trailer
The Dark Knight
- Gotham Uncovered: Creation of a Scene: Director Christopher Nolan and creative directors unmask the incredible detail and planning behind the film, including stunt staging, filming in IMAX, the Batsuit and Batpod, and more.
- Batman Tech: The incredible gadgets and tools
- Batman Unmasked: The Psychology of the Dark Knight – Delve into the psyche of Bruce Wayne and the world of Batman through real-world psychotherapy
- Gotham Tonight: 6 episodes of Gotham’s cable premier news program
- The Galleries: The Joker Cards, concept art, poster art, production stills, trailers, and TV Spots
The Dark Knight Returns
- The Batmobile: Witness all 5 Batmobiles together for the first in history
- Ending the Knight: A look into how Christopher Nolan was able to bring an epic end to an already history-defining trilogy.