The Dark Knight Rises Star Anne Hathaway Pregnant With Second Child

The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child. The actress shared the news in a post to Instagram on Wednesday, showing off her baby bump while also offering a mix of humor about the announcement as well as shared support for those struggling with infertility while hinting at challenges of her own.

In the post, Hathaway shared a black and white selfie revealing her baby bump. She didn’t reveal how far along she is, nor did she reveal the baby’s sex, though she did tease that it is definitely a real bump and not for a movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s not for a movie…” Hathaway wrote, adding “#2” to the post before sharing a thoughtful message for those struggling with “conception hell”.

“All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love,” Hathaway wrote.

As the post notes, this marks the second child for Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman. The pair welcomed their first child, son Jonathan Rosebanks, in March 2016. During that pregnancy, Hathaway revealed that she had discovered that she was a “decent liar” as she managed to deceive people about details on her pregnancy.

“Because people [would] come up and [have] good intentions but they were like, ‘Do you know what you’re having?’” she told The Late Late Show in 2016. “And I was like … ‘Hmm. No.’”

While Hathaway’s personal life continues to grow with the impending new addition to her family, her film career is also expanding as well. Hathaway is starring in Robert Zemeckis’ upcoming live-action adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved 1983 novel The Witches, taking on the character of the Grand High Witch, a role previously paid by Anjelica Houston in the cult-classic 1990 film.

Hathaway is also set to star in the upcoming Sesame Street Movie, though production on that film has been delayed as well as its release date. The film was initially set to start shooting in July of this year, but it was announced last month that production had been delayed to April 2020. The film’s scheduled release date has since been pushed back from January 2021 to June 4, 2021.

Congratulations to Hathaway and her family!