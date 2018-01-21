Scott Snyder Reveals Evil Batmen That Were Cut From ‘Dark Nights: Metal’

Last year, DC Comics gave fans a unique twist on the Batman mythos, with the various iterations in Dark Nights: Metal. According to writer Scott Snyder, a few versions were left on the cutting room floor.

Snyder was recently asked on Twitter what other alternate versions of Batman were set to appear in DC’s “dark multiverse.” As he revealed, the early concept ideas almost included a Punisher-esque Batman, as well as a Batman that had sort of “dark arts” abilities, both of which were cut from the book for different reasons.

There was a punisher style Evil Batman we didn’t use b/c he wasn’t dark enough but the initial ideas for the look were killer. There was a magic one, too, a dark arts Batman. But we didn’t have the room. https://t.co/xSvcnDyML4 — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) January 20, 2018

Ultimately, the DC universe had to face off against six different iterations of Batman, who were somewhat influenced by other members of the Justice League. And according to DC Comics co-publisher Jim Lee, they could end up returning in some form.

“They’re able to embrace these wild and crazy ideas where you see all these people out and running around, and it still fits in with this world of Gotham City and Batman, and all the different kind of tonalities that we have in the DC Universe,” Lee said during New York Comic Con last year. “To that end, as they continue to try and one-up each other and bring things into the DC Universe lore, they had this idea of the dark multiverse, and out of the dark multiverse come all these different, evil Batmen…and most of them are analogues to the different Justice League members.”

“Again, we just love that they are bringing something very different and dynamic into the DCU lore.” Lee continued. “And hopefully some of those characters will remain after this event is over and continue to push the boundaries of what we produce in the DC Universe.”

