Aquaman’s Black Manta Actor Wants to Be in The Suicide Squad

DC dropped a bunch of information about James Gunn‘s upcoming film The Suicide Squad, including the cast list. One person that would like to be involved is Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. He wants his chance to run around on this international adventure and Mateen askes some question on Twitter today. It looks like he might not get the chance to reprise the role.

Gunn’s cast listing for the upcoming film included a ton of notable actors, but Abdul-Mateen’s was not among those chosen. Apparently, he auditioned for a role in The Suicide Squad and didn’t hear anything back yet. A tough scene for him on that one, but maybe there are some more surprises in store. The director hasn’t even revealed which actor will portray each character yet.

I AUDITIONED FOR THIS!! WHEN DID THE CAST LIST GO UP?? WHO AM I PLAYING!!???????? pic.twitter.com/18azkamQ2I — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) September 13, 2019

Black Manta was a force in the New 52 version of Suicide Squad and his presence hasn’t been attached to the films at all yet. Aquaman soared at the box-office and the villain was a definite bright spot in the film opposite Jason Mamoa. This isn’t the first time that Abdul-Mateen has voiced his desire to have a part in the next Suicide Squad. He’s made it clear in the past that he would like to be a part of such an exciting project.

“Yeah, well I think Black Manta is going to be… he has an opportunity to show up anywhere where Aquaman is,” Abdul-Mateen II told Comicbook.com in a previous interview. “Anywhere where he has a device or plot to get back to Aquaman, he’s going to use it. So, he can show up wherever. But when he does I hope that we get to see more of his wit and more of the comedic parts of Black Manta and see more of the things that make him that I know and the human that the fans and the people in this universe have grown to love over the years.”

Gunn’s version of the team is reported to convene later this month and begin filming soon. The ship could have sailed on Abdul-Mateen getting a chance to flex those leadership muscles. Things could change between now and then, but things are looking very good for the Black Manta actor. Luckily for him, it looks like the character will be around for Aquaman‘s sequel. The villain might even have a bigger presence in the second helping of that franchise.

“It was a great exercise in truth having no size,” Abdul Mateen II explained. “As long as it’s true, then you can go as far as the truth will take you in the pursuit. And I think Black Manta is an excellent example of that. Because what I think is going to happen is people are going to be rooting for some pretty sadistic things.”