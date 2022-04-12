DC Delays Ezra Miller’s Flash Movie Prequel Series

The DC Comics prequel series for Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie has been delayed. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive is a three-issue miniseries by writer Kenny Porter and artists Ricardo López Ortiz, Juan Ferreyra, and Jason Howard, and ties into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was slated to be released in April, but a new listing from Lunar Distributors, who is the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, displays the first issue as being canceled on its website. However, artist Juan Ferreyra has come out to debunk reports of its cancellation, stating that fans can expect to see it later in the year.

“Nope, it will be printed later this year, so there won’t be such a gap between the comic and the movie,” Ferreyra wrote on Twitter. The gap Ferreyra is referring to Warner Bros. delaying the release of The Flash movie, pushing it from November 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023. Since The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive was intended to release in the lead-up to The Flash‘s big-screen debut, it would make sense for the comic’s first issue to come out later in 2022.

https://twitter.com/juaneferreyra/status/1513901988811096082

The Flash wasn’t the only DC movie to get pushed back. Black Adam, DC League of Super-Pets, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were also delayed. Super-Pets will now be released on July 29th, the release date originally held by Black Adam, while Black Adam will be moving to October 21st. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 will now land on March 17, 2023, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to Zachary Levi’s 2019 film, is moving from 2023 to Dec. 12, 2022.

The solicitation for The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1 is below.

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1

(W) Kenny Porter (A) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Max Fiumara

Race through the streets of Central City in this lead-up to the hotly anticipated blockbuster The Flash! After Barry’s adventure with the Justice League, he’s determined to become a truly skilled and inspirational hero. As a new threat emerges in Central City going by the name of Girder, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Can the Dark Knight help show the Scarlet Speedster a way to defeat this metallic menace, or will the Flash be crushed by Girder’s strength?