DC Comics Reveals Titles for Free Comic Book Day 2021

DC Comics has revealed its offerings for Free Comic Book Day 2021. DC will publish four free comics aimed at different age demographics for participating comic book stores to give away during this year's later than usual Free Comic Book Day event. For adults, DC is offering two books. The 32-page Batman FCBD Special Edition offers readers their first taste of the "Fear State" event and introduces Jace Fox as the Dark Knight of the upcoming I Am Batman series. Suicide Squad FBCD Special Edition, also 32-pages, will focus on King Shark and lead into the upcoming Suicide Squad: Get Joker storyline that will run in a new Suicide Squad limited series.

For teens, DC is offering a preview of the upcoming YA graphic novel Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven. For middle-grade readers, DC is putting out a flipbook featuring previews of Batman and Robin and Howard and Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld. You can find the covers and synopses below.

Batman FCBD Special Edition

The Batman creative team of GLAAD Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Detective Comics) and Jorge Jimenez (Justice League) take their epic run to the next level. Gotham City is on the brink of a violent evolutionary path as the danger level to Batman and his allies reaches a fever pitch. The Magistrate now have full support from the mayor to handle high level law enforcement in Gotham and branded the Dark Knight as Public Enemy #1. Plus, the Scarecrow has his own terrifying agenda as he launches his master plan in the chaos. This is the first look at the epic Fear State event that will run across Batman titles beginning this Fall.

The new Dark Knight, Jace Fox, has arrived in this sneak peek of the upcoming I Am Batman series written by Oscar winner John Ridley (The Other History of the DC Universe) with stunning art by Travel Foreman (The Next Batman: Second Son). Fans will get a taste of this blockbuster storyline starring the newest Caped Crusader in this 32-page FCBD special edition.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Suicide Squad FCBD Special Edition

Just in time for The Suicide Squad movie written and directed by James Gunn, releasing in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, with this incredible special edition that features the world’s deadliest villains.

Discover more about the breakout character from Task Force X in an original Suicide Squad: King Shark story written by New York Times bestselling author Tim Seeley (Nightwing) and illustrated by award-winning artist Scott Kolins (The Flash).

This 32-page issue also includes a preview of the sensational Suicide Squad: Get Joker! limited series by writer Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and artist Alex Maleev (Checkmate). An incarcerated and angry Red Hood receives a chance at freedom from Amanda Waller. All the former Boy Wonder needs to do to gain his freedom is lead the Suicide Squad on a mission to terminate The Joker. Paired up with Harley Quinn and Gotham City killers such as Firefly and Killer Croc, he doesn’t care if any of them come back alive, as long as The Joker dies!

(Photo: DC Comics)

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven FCBD Special

The writer and artist of the New York Times bestselling Teen Titans: Raven, Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo, continue the Teen Titans series and give readers the romantic meet-up they’ve all been waiting for!

It seems like years, but it’s only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories; trapped her demon father, Trigon, in her amulet; and had her heart broken for the first time. Garfield Logan still can’t believe he has powers that allow him to change into different animals, but the price of knowing that his parents kept this secret hidden from him just feels too high.

Both are seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson. When their paths converge in Nashville, Raven and Gar can’t help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they both try to hide. It will take a great amount of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts, but can they find acceptance for the darkest parts of themselves? Or maybe even love?

This 32-page special edition features a chapter from the upcoming original graphic novel. The full graphic novel will be available digitally and at participating bookstores on September 28, 2021.

(Photo: DC Comics)

(Photo: DC Comics)

Batman and Robin and Howard / Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld Special Edition Flipbook

This flipbook style sampler features first looks at two upcoming all-ages original graphic novels, Batman And Robin And Howard by bestselling author and illustrator Jeffrey Brown (Clumsy) and Amethyst: Princess Of Gemworld by New York Times bestselling authors Shannon Hale (Princess Academy and The Goose Girl) and Dean Hale (Rapunzel's Revenge, Coauthor) with art by Asiah Fulmore.

To Damian Wayne, there is nothing more important than protecting the streets of Gotham City as Robin. But when he makes a critical mistake while out on patrol, Damian finds himself benched. And what’s more, Damian’s dad, Bruce Wayne—a.k.a. Batman—decides that starting over in a new school will be just the distraction Damian needs from his superhero routine. Certain that Gotham Metro Academy has nothing to teach him, Damian is completely unprepared for the challenge he finds in Howard--the smartest and most athletic kid in school. The boys’ rivalry is instantaneous and fierce...and both are sure only one of them can be the best in their class.

Amaya, princess of House Amethyst in Gemworld, is something of a troublemaker. She and her brother have great fun together until a magical prank goes much too far and her parents ground her...to Earth! They hope a whole week in the mundane world will teach her that magic is a privilege...and maybe washing dishes by hand will help her realize the palace servants should be respected. Three years later, Amy has settled into middle school and ordinary life. She doesn’t remember any other life. So, when a prince of the realm brings her home and restores her magical destiny, how will she cope?

Both Batman And Robin And Howard and Amethyst: Princess Of Gemworld will be available digitally and at participating bookstores on November 9, 2021.

Free Comic Book Day 2021 is August 14th.