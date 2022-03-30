DC Comics Reveals New NFTs for Batman Cowls

It feels like a year since the tremendous craze of NFTs reached its apex, but WarnerMedia is about to roll out a ton of Batman specifics NFTs for fans eager to try and own one. According to a report by Variety, WB is preparing to unleash the Bat Cowl Collection, a group of 200,000 unique NFTs that is made up of 3D-rendered images of various styles of Batman cowl artwork. The trade notes that these NFTs are being sold at a rate of $300 apiece, meaning they could pocket as much as $60 million if all of them are sold. (NOTE: Cryptocurrencies and NFTs have previously been linked to having a negative ecological impact among other controversies.)

“What’s exciting about this amazing collaboration is that we are continuing the evolution of [Batman’s] distinctive Bat Cowl by bringing it into the modern digital world, making it accessible and more wildly engaging than ever before,” DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee said in a statement. “Through the introduction of carefully curated colors, textures, and upgrades – the end results offer a take and taste for every kind of Batman fan out there and serve as powerful ways for all of us to make a timeless icon our very own.”

“We believe the Bat Cowl Collection will allow collectors to deepen their connection with Batman and the DC Universe, while embracing their fandom in the growing metaverse ecosystem,” added Josh Hackbarth, head of NFT commercial development for Warner Bros. The group of NFTs will go on sale on April 26 but fans that previously nabbed DC FanDome NFTs will be able to buy them first in a presale.

The report on the Bat Cowl Collection reveals that in addition to the NFTs, those who purchase them will be given “access to a private DC Universe fan forum featuring behind-the-scenes content, select fan events, physical collectibles, merch and more.” WB will reportedly “expand utility” for owners of the Bat Cowl NFTs every 52 days, a recurring and important number in the DCU mythos.

In recent months several celebrities and companies have attempted to jump onto the growing popularity of NFTs and cryptocurrencies, including both Marvel and DC Comics who have created more mainstream popularity has come a backlash as critics have linked such technologies as having a disastrous effect on the planet and exacerbating climate problems.

In a detailed explainer on the subject, Gizmodo writes: “Without major overhauls to how tokens are created and sold, critics warn, it could ultimately help foist untold horrors on the biosphere and, by extension, humanity.” You can read more about that here