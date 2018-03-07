DC Comics’s Jim Lee Draws Marvel’s Thanos

Thanos, the mad titan at the heart of Avengers: Infinity War, may well be Marvel’s answer to Darkseid — but he is undeniably badass when drawn by the artist responsible for Darkseid’s 2011 redesign.

During a live sketch on Twitch earlier this week, DC co-publisher Jim Lee, who made a name for himself as a superstar Marvel artist in the ’90s before he left to co-found Image Comics, crossed the company streams to produce an imposing and creepy Thanos.

You can see the image below.

Come draw-a-long with Thanos and me. https://t.co/qUCvXufpRb. 10am Sunday 3/4 PST. Like as in now! pic.twitter.com/kjvqQSIJix — Jim Lee (@JimLee) March 4, 2018

To the everlasting regret of all involved, Lee has depicted Thanos wearing his traditional crown, rather than giving him the bare-headed look that made the movie version of Thanos the butt of dozens of jokes and memes shortly after the release of the first trailer for the upcoming movie.

In the image, Thanos is wearing the Infinity Gauntlet, his ultimate weapon, used in a number of stories written by Marvel Cosmic guru Jim Starlin. The glove, which houses the Infinity gems/stones, will be Thanos’s weapon of choice again when the movie comes out.

Lee regularly hosts Twitch events, where his subscribers can watch him draw, draw along with him, ask questions, and enter raffles for original sketches.

In another recent video, Lee shared the process of drawing a comics page featuring Superman — which seems likely to be a page from Action Comics #1000, in which Lee is penciling a story by incoming Superman and Action Comics writer Brian Michael Bendis. Per a recent podcast interview, Bendis says that the Lee story will lead directly into his upcoming Man of Steel miniseries, and will not be a backup feature just to get his foot in the door on the hugely-anticipated thousandth issue.

