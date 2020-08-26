DC FanDome Generates 22 Million Global Views

✖

The DC FanDome virtual convention kicked off last week, showcasing the latest that DC Comics-inspired movies, television shows, video games, comics, and more have to offer. The one-day digital event provided fans with twenty-four hours of exciting content, which was able to be experienced on a truly global scale. According to a new announcement from Warner Bros. (via Variety), it certainly seems like that global scale was felt. On Wednesday, the studio announced that FanDome earned 22 million global viewers during its twenty-four hours, between the official video player, influencer live streams, and user-generated content. In addition, the event's trailers generated 150 million views across YouTube and Twitter.

“We really wanted to put together an event that would super-serve the fans,” Warner Bros. TV group president and chief marketing officer Lisa Gregorian said in a statement.

These numbers are pretty noteworthy, especially when compared to other virtual conventions that have popped up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In contrast, the most popular panels from July's Comic-Con @ Home event - which set to provide a virtual alternative to San Diego Comic-Con - earned just a small fraction of those numbers, with a panel for The New Mutants getting 208,000 views during the weekend of the event.

While it's unclear what the long-term future holds for DC FanDome - especially if and when traditional in-person conventions are able to happen again - these positive numbers certainly help support the possibility of FanDome being a recurring event. Plus, the global and accessible nature of the FanDome livestream set itself apart from most conventions, which lean further into the "exclusivity" of being part of the event.

DC FanDome provided fans with trailers for Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and The Batman. It also unveiled the official cast of characters - as well as a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel - for The Suicide Squad. Black Adam, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Aquaman 2, and The Flash were also represented on the movie side. The event also showcased first-look reveals of Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video games TV panels for The Flash and Titans, and comic panels surrounding DC's Sandman and Milestone publishing efforts. A second event, which is set to be held in September, will provide fans with panels for more of the company's TV and comic outputs.

What do you think of the numbers for DC FanDome? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.