DC’s Green Lantern, Strange Adventures And Superhero High TV Series Posters Revealed

Yesterday HBO Max made headlines with the announcement of several new projects in development for its upcoming launch, and DC fans had to be pretty happy about the results. Not only did HBO Max announce a new Green Lantern television series, but they also announced a series titled Strange Adventures and one titled DC Superhero High, and now thanks to Twitter user @Vullein we have a look at the official posters for all three shows released at the event. The posters don’t reveal too much about each one, but it is still nice to see the aesthetic and vibe the show is going for.

As you can see below, the first poster is for DC Superhero High and features someone pulling their jacket apart to reveal a DC Superhero High logo on the shirt underneath. This is a nice reference to the classic image of Clark Kent revealing his Superman costume underneath his suit jacket, and we’re excited to see more from the new series.

The next poster is for Strange Adventures, and features a number of people on the ground, some in superhero shirts of their own, pointing towards the sky at the heroes soaring high above. You can make out Superman, Green Lantern, Hawkman, and more, though we can’t tell if it’s actually them due to the blurriness of the poster.

The poster doesn’t display a name, right? But the Strange Adventures & DC Super Hero High ones do? pic.twitter.com/2mP919HW3O — Vullein070 (@Vullein) October 30, 2019

The third poster is for the mysterious Green Lantern series, and it features the Green Lantern symbol in front of a planet with a bright green light in the horizon and the stars of space above. No name is associated with the symbol, but we’re eager to learn more about this series as well.

You can check out all the posters above and below.

Both Green Lantern and Strange Adventures are being helmed by Greg Berlanti, and he is quite excited to show more of what they have in store for both.

“Both of these original DC properties we’ll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television,” Berlanti said during the announcement. “An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet.”

Are you excited for HBO Max's new lineup?