DC's Kid Flash: First-Of-Its-Kind Coaster Coming to Six Flags

An electrifying new roller coaster is racing into Six Flags. The all-new Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster — America's first single-rail family racing coaster — will open in time for the 2023 summer season, Six Flags announced this week. The first-of-its-kind P'Sghetti Bowl twin-tracked racing coaster is themed to DC Comics superhero Wallace West, a.k.a. the super-speedster Kid Flash, and runs two trains on two parallel dueling tracks — like a twisted bowl of spaghetti — simultaneously allowing riders to compete and race to the finish. Below, see the ride in action in a conceptual video before Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster opens at Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags Fiesta Texas this summer.

"Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster is going to be a fantastic addition to each park's line-up," Tyler Mullins, design engineer for ride creators Skyline Attractions, said in a statement. "The P'Sghetti Bowl product is a phenomenal starter coaster for younger riders, but it's still accessible and enjoyable by older clientele. Parents and grandparents will have just as much fun riding the coaster as the kids will!"

The Georgia version of the ride spans a cumulative 1,124 ft., while the Texas version spans 1,158 ft. Both versions of the P'Sghetti Bowl ride feature tracks that cross over and under other segments of track a dozen times during the ride cycle, and a colorful, immersive LED lighting display evoking Speed Force lightning.

Said Six Flags Over Georgia General Manager Greg Fuller, "Situated in one of the most popular sections of the park, Gotham City, the new attraction continues our commitment to providing thrills the entire family can experience together. Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster sets the stage for a summer filled with exciting new memories for guests of all ages."

In Georgia, Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster joins a lineup of DC Comics-inspired rides that includes Batman: The Ride, Catwoman Whip, DC Super-Villains Swing, Harley Quinn Wild Whirl, Justice League: Battle for Metropolis, Poison Ivy Toxic Spin, Superman: Tower of Power, Superman: Ultimate Flight, The Batcopters, The Joker Funhouse Coaster, The Riddler Mindbender, and Wonder Woman Flight School. The Texas park is also home to Joker: Carnival of Chaos, Superman: Krypton Coaster, and Wonder Woman: Golden Lasso Coaster.

Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster opens summer 2023 at Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags Fiesta Texas. An opening day date is TBA.