DC's Peacemaker Nabs Just One Emmy Nomination

Peacemaker premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, providing the first full television spinoff set within the current DC Films continuity. The film aimed to capture the magic of 2021's The Suicide Squad a second time around, bringing a new story centered around Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) and a motley crew of allies. With the first season being a smash success and Season 2 now definitely confirmed, there continues to be praise for Peacemaker — including, as it turns out, in the nominees for this year's Emmy Awards. Peacemaker scored a nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program, in a category that also includes Barry, Cobra Kai, Hawkeye, The Righteous Gemstones, and What We Do in the Shadows.

In Peacemaker, after recovering from the injuries he suffered during the events of The Suicide Squad, Christopher Smith / Peacemaker is forced to join the mysterious A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad "Project Butterfly". They are on a mission to identify and eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures who have taken over human bodies around the world.

"I think we love the idea that the character, as introduced in The Suicide Squad, he did not have a significant arc over the course of that," Peacemaker executive producer Peter Safran explained to ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year, which you can check out above. "Some of the characters like Bloodsport or Ratcatcher had real evolution over the course of The Suicide Squad, but Chris Smith was pretty consistent through it. So James knew that there was a lot to explore with him, and he knew that there was certainly more than eight episodes in which to do it. He's an incredibly toxic character in The Suicide Squad, and James wanted to explore both his origins and how he could evolve over the course of a season. So that was why it was so exciting to do it. And plus, the opportunity to do it with John Cena. He'd shown himself over the course of The Suicide Squad to be this extraordinary actor, who had so much more depth and humor and dramatic abilities than I think anybody had ever given him credit for. So to be able to explore that over eight episodes was really a joy."

Peacemaker stars Cena, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

What do you think of Peacemaker's Emmy nomination? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first season of Peacemaker is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.