DC Reveals DCeased Hardcover Collected Edition Covers and Trailer

Tom Taylor, Trevor Hairsine, and Stefano Gaudiano’s DCeased finally came to a close this week, but if you’ve been enjoying the series, DC now has the perfect collection for you. DC announced today that DCeased would be getting a special hardcover collected edition that not only includes the main six issues of the series but also the one-shot DCeased: A Good Day to Die, which was written by Taylor as well with art by Laura Braga, Darick Robertson, Richard Friend, and Trevor Scott. The main edition will feature a cover of an infected Batman by artist Francesco Mattina, but there will also be a second cover exclusive to Barnes & Noble that will feature an infected Superman, also by Mattina.

In addition to the issues themselves and the various covers, the DCeased Hardcover Collected Edition will feature bonus content, including a gallery of variant covers by Mattina and homage variant covers by Yasmine Putri and Tasia M.S. Those covers all homage classic horror films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, It, and more.

If you pick up the Barnes & Noble exclusive edition you’ll also get another gallery of variant covers featuring infected heroes like Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and more.

You can check out the gorgeous and disturbing Batman and Superman covers above and below.

Before you check out the collected edition you can see how things come to a close in DCeased #6, which is in comic stores now. You can find the official description of the issue below.

“Humanity is on the brink of extinction, and only a few remaining members of the Justice League stand between life and annihilation. As the remnants of humanity make their last gamble for survival, will there even be a planet left to call home when all is said and done? The senses-shattering conclusion to the year’s surprise blockbuster is here!”

The DCeased Collected Edition Hardcover hits comic stores on November 20th and then hits book stores and E-Tailers on November 26th.