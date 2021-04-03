✖

DC Comics' Nightwing #78 marked a major new time for the hero not only because creative team Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo were taking over, but some major developments in his personal life happened quickly. Now back and operating in Bludhaven, Dick quickly finds himself back to beating up criminals but also now the proud owner of a new pup. After arriving back home though someone is waiting for him, Barabara Gordon, and she's got news from the reading of Alfred Pennyworth's will. Dick didn't attend the reading, but there were two major surprises to be found within: 1. Alfred was ALSO a billionaire, and 2. He left all his money to Dick.

This advancement in extra cash is huge news to Dick but not as big of news that Bruce wasn't the only one that was totally loaded sitting in Wayne Manor. "Why would a billionaire make me sandwiches and do my washing?" Dick asks. "For the same reason a billionaire would fight crime in Gotham, It's what he wanted to do," Barbara replies. It's fitting she says that though because as readers know, Bruce has now found himself without his billions and most of his resources removed which means that Dick Grayson is now richer than Bruce Wayne.

To make things even more of a kick in the nuts to Bruce though, Alfred died long before he lost his wealth, so the pair might have been on equal footing and similar tax brackets a few years ago. Now though, Bruce may have to shine Dick's shoes for once.

In addition to his newfound wealth, Nightwing now has a puppy. The three-legged little furball came without a name at first and after an appropriately titled "Round Robin" bracket, fans were able to choose choose a proper moniker for the puppy. Writer Tom Taylor took to Twitter on Wednesday to officially announce a winner revealing the dog is now named Haley, which beat out the other options of Shadow, Blue, and Hope.

You can find the solicitation for the next issue of Nightwing below which hints at not only the place of the new pup but Dick's plans for his bank account and its many zeroes.

(Photo: DC COMICS)

NIGHTWING #79

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

card stock variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 4/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Dick Grayson has inherited Alfred's fortune, a puppy, and a whole lot of questions. Who is Mayor Zucco, and what is her relation to the man who murdered Dick's parents? What sinister plans does Blockbuster have for Blüdhaven? What kind of dog food is best for a three-legged puppy? To answer these questions, Dick's going to need a little help from his friends—past and present.