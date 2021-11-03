Stargirl Season 2 Finale Reveals Season 3 Villain, Title

DC’s Stargirl ended its second season Tuesday night and to say that it was an intense showdown between Blue Valley’s heroes and Eclipso would be an understatement. The season closer was not only action-packed, but delivered some game-changing surprises that not only set up for new series regulars in Season 3 – Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski, and Neil Hopkins were all previously announced in that capacity next season – but may have also just revealed the big bad for Season 3, as well as the season’s title and some unexpected allies as well.



Warning: Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of DC’s Stargirl below.



The season finale saw Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) enact his final plan, which was to get Courtney (Brec Bassinger) to admit her hatred for him, thus giving him an in to be able to possess her as a host. That possession would allow him to control the Cosmic Staff, giving him the power to merge the Shadowlands with Earth and essentially take over the world. Eclipso’s plan worked to a point. He did manage to possess Courtney, but Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (McHale) showed up and helped Courtney break free. Then, aided by not only the heroes but surprising allies such as Sportsmaster (Hopkins), Tigress (Osmanski), and their daughter, Eclipso was stopped for good.



With Eclipso gone, the dust had to settle. Sylvester is back and going to help teach Courtney about the Staff. Charles McNider (Alex Collins) is going back to Indiana to reunite with his wife and his previously-unknown-to-him son. The Crocks moved next door to Courtney and her family while Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) wants to join the JSA and The Shade (Jonathan Cake) plans to stick around Blue Valley for a while. The status of the Crocks, Cindy, and The Shade seem to be part of what gives Season 3 its title, which was revealed at the end of the episode to be “Frenemies”, but the biggest reveal came at the very end regarding the possible Big Bad.



In a “post-credits” scene, the series briefly revisited the creepy Helix Institute that was revealed previously to be holding Jennie’s (Ysa Penarejo) brother Todd. Now, Nurse Louise Love (seemingly a take on Dr. Benjamin Love from comics) informed Mister Bones that Jennie is back in Milwaukee, but now she has friends “like her” in Blue Valley. Mister Bones is intrigued by the idea of heroes and villains living side by side and declares they might need to take a trip to Nebraska. The scene also shows Mister Bones in the flesh – or the seeming lack thereof.



Mister Bones as a potential villain in Season 3 is an exciting prospect as it could signal that the series is setting up for its own version of Infinity Inc. There’s also the possibility that, like The Shade in Season 2, Mister Bones won’t necessarily turn out to necessarily be a villain and that a bigger, more complicated threat is coming.



Whatever the case, fans will have a little bit of a wait to find out what’s next for Courtney and the rest of Blue Valley. The series is set to return in 2022 and while no release date has been revealed, if the release of the first two seasons of the series is any indication, Season 3 may arrive next summer.



