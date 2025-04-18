DC Studios Superman Funko Pops Launch With Plenty of Krypto

Today we are experiencing a perfect storm of nerdiness as the strong winds of Star Wars Celebration Japan collide with Superman Day 2025. The fact DC Studios boss James Gunn will be kicking off the new DCU with his Superman film on July 11th adds major fuel to the fire, which is why we’ll be seeing plenty of new merch inspired by the movie today. It starts with the debut of the first Funko Pops inspired by the film, and it’s no surprise that Krypto is getting a Pop of his own right out of the gate as hopes are undoubtedly high that he’ll be the next Dancing Groot / Baby Yoda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The wave is uncharacteristically big for Funko as far as movie premieres go, with a total of 5 Pop figures that include a 10-inch Jumbo Superman, Krypto, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and a standard Superman in Pop figure and Keychain form. Pre-orders for the entire wave will be available starting today, April 18th at 12pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Images will be added to this article after the launch (UPDATED – see below).

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet in the title role opposite Rachel Brosnahan as intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the Man of Steel’s archnemesis Lex Luthor. The first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe also introduces a cast of characters that includes superheroes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and The Authority’s Angela Spica/the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).

Rounding out the cast are Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as Clark Kent’s adoptive parents, Jonathan and Martha Kent; Sara Sampaio and Terence Rosemore as Luthor’s associates, Eve Teschmacher and Otis; and Frank Grillo reprising his role from Creature Commandos as Rick Flag Sr. From The Daily Planet, Clark and Lois’ colleagues include Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), columnist Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), reporters Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett) and Ron Troupe (Christopher McDonald), and editor-in-chief Perry White (Wendell Pierce).

“In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC Universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind,” said Jeff Goldstein, President, Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.