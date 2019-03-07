Warner Bros. Unveils New DC Extended Universe Banner Uniting Its Heroes

A new banner has made its way online, which showcases some of the fan-favorite characters that have made their way into the DC Extended Universe.

The banner, which you can check out below, reportedly appears on an iTunes landing page for the DCEU’s films. You can check it out below.

There is, of course, a bit of irony to the banner, as it’s unclear when several of the characters on it will next be seen in the DCEU. Ben Affleck is officially out of the role as Bruce Wayne/Batman as of a month ago, with Matt Reeves’ The Batman looking to cast a younger actor for the role. It was recently revealed that Will Smith won’t be playing Floyd Lawton/Deadshot in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, and several spinoffs surrounding Jared Leto’s portrayal of the Joker have reportedly been scrapped.

And of course, there was that whole conundrum last year surrounding Henry Cavill maybe being done with playing Superman.

While the DCEU has gone through quite a few evolutions in recent years, it sounds like the studio is pretty optimistic about where things are headed next.

“The upcoming slate, with Shazam, Joker, Wonder Woman 1984 and Birds of Prey, feels like we’re on the right track,” Warner Bros. president Kevin Tsujihara said in a recent interview. “We have the right people in the right jobs working on it. The universe isn’t as connected as we thought it was going to be five years ago. You’re seeing much more focus on individual experiences around individual characters. That’s not to say we won’t at some point come back to that notion of a more connected universe. But it feels like that’s the right strategy for us right now.”

“What Patty Jenkins did on Wonder Woman illustrated to us what you could do with these characters who are not Batman and Superman,” Tsujihara explained. “Obviously, we want to get those two in the right place, and we want strong movies around Batman and Superman. But Aquaman is a perfect example of what we can do. They’re each unique and the tone’s different in each movie.”

Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.