DCEU Villains Come Together in Epic Fan Art

The DC Extended Universe has had a very rocky path to establishing itself as a legitimate competitor with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one of the most controversial things about the DCEU has always been how it chooses to depict classic DC Comics villains. Well, there are a lot of DC fans out there who still champion the adaptations and performances behind its big movie villains – and one fan wants you to experience the epicness of the DCEU villains by uniting them in a new piece of fan art:

Obviously the artist “BryanZap” has chosen to focus on the superpowered villains of the DCEU films, as major (non-powered) villains like Jared Leto’s Joker or Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor aren’t included in this particular piece. What we get instead is a lineup of the following big bad foes (in order of appearance):

Videos by ComicBook.com

General Zod (Michael Shannon) – Man of Steel

Doomsday (Michael Shannon + CGI) – Batman v Superman

Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) – Suicide Squad

Ares (David Thewlis) – Wonder Woman

Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) – Justice League

Of course, there’s a whole new crop of DCEU films coming our way after Justice League; that’s where “BryanZap” gets to exercise a little imagination, creating these equally awesome pieces of fan art depicting what it could look if the DCEU eventually establishes its own version of the Legion of Doom villain team:

These “Legion of Doom” posters are especially fun, as they bring in some exciting upcoming prospects like Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, Aquaman‘s Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, and characters yet to be cast such as the DCEU versions of Reverse-Flash and Metallo. Reverse-Flash is largely expected to be a part of the Flash movie that’s in the works, while a lot of fans have been hoping to see Metallo somewhere like a Man of Steel sequel. Unfortunately, some big villains like Wonder Woman 1984‘s Cheetah or Aquaman‘s Ocean Master get left out.

If you want to take a look at more of BryanZap’s DeviantArt work, there are Legion of Doom pieces which go even further to include the likes of Gorilla Grodd, with a few pieces even splitting things up into a full Justice League vs. Legion of Doom conflict – and even one with a Flashpoint spin. If you are a DCEU fan, it’s a nice little visual trip through what could be – which is basically all we’ve got until Aquaman arrives this holiday season, or we know more about the future of major characters like Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on Dec. 21, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on Nov. 1, 2019.