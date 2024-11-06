DC’s Black Canary is Off to Rocky Start in Best of the Best Preview

There’s a reason few individuals look to start trouble with Black Canary, and fans will have an even better understanding of why with Dinah’s new series Black Canary: Best of the Best. The new series is from the minds of writer Tom King and artist Ryan Sook, and DC has now revealed a full preview of the anticipated first issue, which you can see in the gallery below. Canary has few equals, but someone who is certainly in her company is Lady Shiva, and now these two skilled warriors are settling the debate of who is the single greatest hand-to-hand fighter in the DC Universe.

The preview begins with the ring announcer setting the table for the throwdown, with Canary in one corner and Shiva in the other. Once the bell rings it’s all business for Lady Shiva, who delivers a vicious punch to Canary’s face and then follows up with a swift and rather painful kick to the ribs. To say it’s not the hottest of starts is an understatement, but it’s a marathon after all, not a sprint.

We also see a glimpse of another battle, but it isn’t Shiva throwing hands this time around. We then see a glimpse of yet another moment in time, and that is followed by all of Canary’s friends and family watching the fight on TV. It’s a who’s who of the DC Universe showing their support and piling up the plates with snacks, and Oliver is right there leading the charge.

“I’ve been wanting to tell this story for a few years, and I’m really excited for fans to see what Ryan and I have planned for Dinah,” said King. “He’s got the perfect art style for this series, and fans will feel every punch and kick thrown from the first issue to the finale.”

Black Canary: Best of the Best will feature a main cover by Sook with several stunning variants by David Nakayama, Chrissie Zullo, and Dan Hipp. That also includes an awesome wraparound cover by Otto Schmidt (DC vs. Vampires, DC vs. Vampires: World War V) that spotlights the many versions of Black Canary from comics, TV, film, and video games. You can find the official description for Black Canary: Best of the Best below.

“Black Canary faces her toughest opponent yet, Lady Shiva, in a battle to determine who is the single greatest hand-to-hand fighter in the DC Universe. To make it to the final round, Black Canary will need all her fighting skill and ability, plus additional training from some of DC’s most accomplished fighters, including Batman, Wildcat, and even her mother, the original Black Canary!”

Black Canary: Best of the Best hits comic stores on Wednesday, November 7th. You can check out a full preview of the issue below, and you can the variant covers in the images above.

