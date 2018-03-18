Fan Creates Title Card for DC’s ‘New Gods’ Film

A few days ago, DC fans were met with an unbelievably pleasant surprise, when it was announced that Ava DuVernay is set to direct an adaptation of New Gods. And it looks like one fan is already imagining what that could look like.

DeviantArt user PaulRom recently shared their take on a title card for New Gods, which you can check out below.

The New Gods Movie Title Card Conceptual title card for DC’s New Gods movie, directed by Ava DuVernay. The New Gods Movie Title Card

The title card uses a similar font style to what was seen with Justice League, but with a bit more of a vintage looking fare. The title card is also pretty colorful, combining a gold lettering with a sort of “red sky”-esque background.

While New Gods is currently in the early stages of development – with Warner Bros. currently seeking out a screenwriter for the project – fans are already pretty excited to see how the film develops. There is presumably millennia of history DuVernay can explore with these immortal figures that does not tie directly into the antics of Wonder Woman and Superman.

Set after Ragnarok and the birth of a new generation of gods, The New Gods was part of Jack Kirby’s Fourth World cycle of storytelling, along with Mister Miracle and The Forever People. The story pits the evil gods of Apokolips, led by Darkseid, against the bright and idealistic gods of New Genesis, led by Highfather.

Steppenwolf, the villain in last year’s Justice League, is one of the New Gods and the uncle of Darkseid. Nevertheless, DuVernay’s New Gods will be unrelated to the existing DC movies, and will presumably either omit Steppenwolf or use a more comics-accurate version of the character.

DuVernay has flirted with superhero movies in the past, but it never quite worked out. She famously declined to direct Black Panther, a job which then went to Creed filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

The theatrical cut of Justice League is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital with a couple of deleted scenes and some documentary material. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.