DC’s Peacemaker Is Coming to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour

This week, DC’s Peacemaker will become a part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, with props from the series being on display for tourists in California while the studio store will give fans a chance to own merch based on the series. The tour, which allows those in attendance to go behind the scenes of their favorite Warner Bros. TV shows and movies, has previously featured DC properties like the Batman movies and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A photo on the WB Tour website shows two glass cases — one featuring the Peacemaker costume and another with a number of Peacemaker helmets — along with a giant wall decal featuring the cast and series logo.

Here’s how the WB Tour describes the exhibit.

Have a love for peace? The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood now features costumes as seen in the highly anticipated action series Peacemaker. Inside the tour center, don’t miss the opportunity to stand alongside the outfit worn by John Cena in the making of Peacemaker. At the entrance to the WB Studio Store, grab a selfie with a recreation of Eagly, Peacemaker’s pet eagle. Step inside the store and gear up for your own watch party with some exclusive merch. The limited series season will premiere on HBOMax on January 13, 2022.



…And here’s the official synopsis for the series.

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

The series debuts Thursday, January 13th on HBO Max, with three episodes available at launch.