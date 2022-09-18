DC's Stargirl: "Frenemies Chapter Four: The Evidence" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Frenemies — Chapter Four: The Evidence", the fourth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, September 21st. While Season 3 of the series thus far has largely centered around solving the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), other issues have been brewing in Blue Valley as well — particularly for Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone). The son of the late Icicle, Cameron has started exhibiting his own ice-related powers and they've very much been interfering with his life and his passion for art. In the episode preview, which you can check out for yourself below, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempts to reach out to Cameron, though it doesn't exactly go well.

BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME — After one of Sylvester's (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.

Courtney reaching out to Cameron appears to be the beginning of what Bassinger previously told ComicBook.com was the "push and pull" of things in Season 3 when it comes to Cameron and the budding relationship between the pair.

"There's so much push and pull, even when it comes to Cindy. She wants to trust her, but then there are some red flags so she feels pressure that maybe she's wrong … and then looking at Cameron, the 'Camney' relationship, she wants to tell him the truth, but she feels like she can't and there's people telling her that she can't," Bassinger said. "So, there's so much push and pull that she's having to face. And so many obstacles that she can't help but get emotional."

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, fans have been eager to find out if the beloved series has been renewed for a fourth season. Thus far, no announcement about the show's fate has been made just yet, but series stars Amy Smart and Bassinger are very hopeful — and Smart says that how Season 3 ends is very satisfying.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

Brec Bassinger, who plays Stargirl, recently said something similar, noting that series creator Geoff Johns is doing his best to see the series continue.

"Geoff, our showrunner, for lack of a better term this is his baby, and he's put so much love, and I've heard Season 4 pitches and I know he's not leaving any stone unturned to get it to continue," Bassinger said. "But I'm just so grateful. There has been so much fan push on Twitter and Instagram, and it has made me, Geoff, and the whole cast and crew feel so loved because we do work hard on it. So, it feels good that they're rooting for us."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies — Chapter Four: The Evidence" airs September 21st.