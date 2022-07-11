DC's Stargirl Full Season 3 Trailer Released by The CW

Villains, you're on notice because whatever evil comes the way of the new JSA, they're unstoppable. At least that's what Courtney Whitmore says in the new Season 3 trailer for DC's Stargirl that The CW released on Monday. The full trailer follows a brief teaser released last month and gives fans their best look yet at the upcoming season as well as the new challenges that Blue Valley's heroes will face now that they've defeated Eclipso. This time around, those challenges include not just the return of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) but also the return of some of the villains from the Injustice Society, though they're not exactly operating as villains these days. You can check the full trailer out for yourself below.

It was revealed at the end of Season 2 that Season 3 of Stargirl would be subtitled "Frenemies" and based on the trailer, that seems like a pretty accurate name. Not only are the Crocks — Larry "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski) — now living next door to the Whitmore-Dugans, Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) appears to be back as well and they both look like they're doing their best to stay on their better behavior. We also see Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy) trying to be part of the team, though none of it seems to sit very well with Sylvester or Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal).

According to Bassinger, Season 3 of DC's Stargirl will see these "Frenemies" dealing with a murder mystery together.

"You know what, I'm just gonna say it," she told TVLine earlier this year. "Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is."

DC's Stargirl will also be occupying a new time slot, in a sense, when it returns for Season 3. The first two seasons of the series were both summer releases, but Season 3 will debut on Wednesday nights as part of The CW's fall lineup, albeit earlier than the rest of the network's shows with a premiere date of August 31st. More than that, it will be the only DC superhero show airing this fall. Both The Flash and Superman & Lois won't debut until midseason and Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled earlier this year.

"We're staying in the superhero business," The CW chairman CEO Mark Pedowitz said. "We're not as robust as we were, but we're still there… We plan to stay in that business."

