Watch the Evolution of Deathstroke in Movies, TV, & Cartoons

It’s been almost forty years since Slade Wilson/Deathstroke made his DC Comics debut — and a new video tracks just how far he’s come.

YouTuber RACCOON recently shared a fan-made video, which highlights Deathstroke‘s various film and television appearances. You can check it out above.

The video highlights Deathstroke’s appearances in everything from animated series like Teen Titans and Young Justice, animated films like Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, and live-action television like Smallville and Arrow.

Arguably the two most beloved appearances of Slade are Manu Bennett‘s portrayal on Arrow, and Joe Manganiello‘s recent cameo in Justice League. And while the idea of two live-action Deathstrokes existing simultaneously initially worried some fans, Bennett couldn’t be happy for his fellow actor and friend.

“To be honest, when he was announced to do this role, I was very very happy for him.” Bennett revealed back in December. “Of course, I was a little bit disappointed that I wouldn’t get to do such a wonderful opportunity of getting onto that big screen with Deathstroke. But listen, I have had the wonderful opportunity to be a TV actor, and to spend the time it takes to cook a character. And sometimes, I don’t think you get that chance when you’re on the big screen. But as for Joe’s ability to get up there and do this character, I’m behind him, I hope, as much as everybody else is behind him.”

At the moment, Deathstroke’s immediate live-action future is a little bit uncertain, with Arrow unable to use the character in the near future. On the film side, Manganiello has multiple potential outlets to reprise his role, whether it be in The Batman, a Legion of Doom-centric storyline, or in a Deathstroke solo film. The latter of the three has been in production since last fall, and has The Raid director Gareth Evans on board.

