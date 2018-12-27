‘Doom Patrol’: DC Universe Reveals First Look at Cyborg

Ever since the Doom Patrol series was announced for DC Universe, many fans were eager to see how the Titans spinoff would portray the popular superhero Cyborg. Well, now we know.

The first poster for Doom Patrol finally revealed Cyborg aka Victor Stone, teasing what fans can expect when the series debuts on the streaming service in February. Check it out in the image below:

New Cyborg actor Jovian Wade has hyped up his appearance on Doom Patrol on social media, saying that he was impressed by what the crew was able to pull off for the upcoming series.

“It’s looking amazing, we have a great costume designer & what we’ve been able to do with television budgets shocks me,” Wade wrote on Instagram.

While this is just our first look at the superhero, expect a full-length trailer featuring Cyborg in action as we get closer to the series’ premiere date.

The synopsis for the series is promising some crazy action when it finally premieres on DC Universe:

“A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

“Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Doom Patrol premieres on February 15th, with new episodes airing every Friday on DC Universe.